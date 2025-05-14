Café in Thailand makes realistic monitor lizard cake complete with forked tongue

Café in Bangkok makes realistic monitor lizard cake

A café in Thailand, known for its aesthetically unique cakes, has once again captivated netizens — this time with an ultra-realistic monitor lizard cake.

The shop has generated significant buzz since sharing its creation on Facebook on Tuesday (13 May).

Magic-themed café makes super realistic monitor lizard cake

The cake was made by a café named Vetmon, which literally translates to magic in Thai.

The café, located in Chatuchak area of the Thai capital, is themed around magic, but often creates incredible-looking cakes that almost seem magically made.

Their latest creation is a monitor lizard cake, complete with its iconic forked tongue.

From the photos, the cake has been intricately crafted. Not only does the cake glisten like lizard skin, but each scale on its body is also clearly defined, giving it a distinct reptilian texture.

In the caption, the shop cheekily asked which friend you’d like to give this cake to. Historically, the monitor lizard has often been seen as a symbol of bad luck in Thailand.

So real it left their fans too scared to eat

In just under a day, the post received just over 400 likes on Facebook.

Many commenters marvelled at how well-made the cake was, but others said they were scared to eat it, given how realistic it looked.

One commenter even dared to ask how much the cake costs. In response, the shop said the 1-pound version costs 1,390 baht (S$54) while the 2-pound version costs 1,690 baht (S$66).

Previously, the café had also made a braised pork knuckle cake and a Moodeng cake.

