S’porean in France misses local bakeries, reminisces about sugar doughnuts & pandan cake

Singaporean living in France shares heartfelt tribute to local bakeries

Any Singaporean living overseas will likely relate to this.

On Wednesday (7 May), a post titled “I really miss Singapore style bakeries” surfaced on the r/Singapore subreddit, striking a chord with many.

The author of the post, a Singaporean currently based in France, shared a heartfelt reflection on the humble treats that remind her of home.

While acknowledging that France is often seen as a “paradise of pastries and desserts”, she expressed a deep longing for the comforting flavours of Singapore, from pandan sponge cakes to sugar doughnuts.

Her affectionate tribute to Singapore’s unique bakery culture resonated widely, garnering over 170 comments from fellow Redditors who also reminisced about their favourite local bakes.

Singaporean reminisces about sugar doughnuts & pandan chiffon from childhood

Speaking to MS News, the user, who identified herself as Jacquelyn, noted that it’s hard to find Singapore bakery staples such as pandan chiffon cakes, doughnuts, cream cakes, sausage rolls, red bean buns, cheese buns, and sugar buns elsewhere.

In her Reddit post, she mentioned a particular bakery in Ang Mo Kio where she grew up that had the “absolute best doughnuts”.

As the dough had a “subtle yeasty depth in flavour” and wasn’t too sweet, the light sugar crust on top was “the perfect addition”.

“I’ve never found anything like it beyond the shop’s doors,” she wrote.

Pandan chiffon or sponge cakes are also strongly associated with Singapore — and that’s what Ms Jacquelyn really misses.

She reminisced about Singapore bakery-style sponge cakes, where the slices are “relatively flat, dense yet pillowy soft and bouncy”, with cream filling that’s “not at all sweet and slightly salty”.

“I have a massive sweet tooth, and I’ve had desserts in as many destinations as my wallet could possibly allow, but Singapore style is my favourite of all time,” she gushed.

Bakeries in France & Singapore are ‘just different’

France is undoubtedly a pastry haven, with countless boulangeries and bakeries ranging from mass-produced to artisanal — from rustic loaves to luxurious entremets, noted Ms Jacquelyn.

“They’re just different,” she said, adding that she “can’t really compare France and Singapore style” as each is tailored to suit local tastes.

The 34-year-old, who relocated to France eight months ago, described Singapore bakeries as being defined by their “numerous displays” and the familiar “take the tray and serve yourself with the tongs” experience.

She also pointed out that Singapore bakeries tend to have a standardised price point for most items, unlike in France, where pastry prices can vary widely.

In French bakeries, Ms Jacquelyn noted that it’s easy to pick up basic items with just spare change — for instance, €0.70 (about S$1) can get you half a baguette, but “it stops there”.

“Viennoiseries like croissants, raisin rolls, and chocolate croissants are about €1.20 (S$1.70),” she said.

Other pastries like éclairs and tarts, she continued, typically range from €2.90 (S$4.20) to €3.20 (S$4.60).

Ms Jacquelyn also observed that cakes are “not really a thing” in France.

Instead of sponge cakes, French patisseries often serve mousse-based desserts, which she’s not particularly fond of.

Concerned about survival of bakeries in Singapore

Singapore-style bakeries are a cherished part of Ms Jacquelyn’s childhood, and she expressed concern over their survival in today’s fast-changing landscape.

“Sometimes I hear about this or that local bakery back home closing . . . and it makes my heart sink,” she wrote.

She recalled Jade Lion, a bakery she and her sister used to frequent that had been around for years until one day, “it was just gone”.

“That’s what I’m worried about — that they don’t make enough profit to carry on, and they pack up for good,” she said.

Pointing out that many Singapore pastries are “already pretty cheap”, Ms Jacquelyn reflected on how difficult it must be for small bakeries to earn enough to stay afloat.

She contrasted this with food establishments in France, many of which, she noted, have been around for many years.

It’s a legacy she hopes more traditional bakeries in Singapore can achieve — to be passed down through generations.

Also read: Old-School Bakery In Clementi Closes After 25 Years, Customers Share Their Favourite Memories

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from r/singapore on Reddit and Nonik Yench on Canva, for illustration purposes only.