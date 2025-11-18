Monitor lizards get into wrestling match in Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, both fall into water

Monitor lizards spotted wrestling in Sungei Buloh, one pins the other down underwater

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve in Singapore saw a spontaneous wrestling match break out between two monitor lizards on 13 Nov.

Both of them ended up tumbling into the water during the fierce battle.

Monitor lizard throws rival into water at Sungei Buloh Nature Reserve

52-year-old real estate salesperson Rovena Chow, who was at the Wetland Centre in Neo Tiew Crescent, was filming some birds with other nature enthusiasts when the unexpected spectacle unfolded at around 1.51pm.

Ms Chow told MS News that she suddenly heard a big splash in the same body of water where she was filming.

She then spotted two Asian water monitors tussling at the edge of the water. Both monitor lizards stood balanced on their hind legs and tails.

They clung to the other’s body with their short front legs and went strength-for-strength, trying to unbalance their opponent.

As they struggled, the lizard with the underhook position began shoving the other backwards into the water.

It then took the other lizard down, landing on top of it in the water.

The monitor lizard in the bottom position started thrashing with its limbs and tail to get free, while the one on top fought to keep it down.

Defeated lizard swims away underwater

After less than a minute, the fight came to an end with the lizard on the bottom escaping. It swam off underwater while the other searched for it.

Ms Chow told MS News that both lizards swam away from the area after their brief wrestling match, which she was excited to have witnessed.

Male Asian water monitors are known to engage in sumo-style battles for mating rights with female monitor lizards, among other reasons.

They rear up on hind legs to push at each other, which some netizens under Ms Chow’s post jokingly compared to “emotional hugging”.

Also read: 3 monitor lizards fight for dominance at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, leaving 1 bloody

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Rovena Chow on Facebook.