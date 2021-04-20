Monkey Sits By Kindergarten Window, As If It Wants To Attend School

Singapore might be a highly-urbanised nation, but we still hear about encounters every now and then involving our primate ancestors.

On Tuesday (20 Apr), a woman in Bukit Panjang came across a monkey who seemed especially curious.

It was apparently seen walking around the housing estate before hopping onto the windowsill of a kindergarten.

Watching the monkey, netizens joked that it simply wanted to attend school along with the other kids.

Monkey peeks into kindergarten through window

On Tuesday (20 Apr) at around 11am, the woman was at Block 167 Petir Road when she chanced upon the monkey.

She then decided to follow the monkey to check out what it was up to.

The monkey apparently walked around, surveyed its surroundings, before leaping onto the windowsill of a kindergarten.

It then sat there by the window grills with its little hands gripping onto the frame and peered almost longingly into the classroom.

At that moment, the woman could be heard saying “hello” as she approached the monkey.

The playful monkey then turned its head and made a sudden gesture, startling the woman.

It then turned its attention back to the classroom, looking in curiously.

At one point, it even stuck its entire head through the window grills — almost as if it wanted to get into the kindergarten.

Looks at woman with pleading eyes

After a short while, the monkey looked back at the woman with pleading eyes, almost as if it was seeking permission to enter the classroom.

When it realised that that was not going to happen, it decided to simply chill by the windowsill.

As it sat there scratching itself, the monkey seemed like an impatient child who’s did not manage to get his way.

After throwing one last pitiful look at the woman, it finally gave up entering the classroom.

It proceeded to turn its back on the woman before getting down gingerly from the window and walking off.

You can watch the videos in full here.

Netizens joke it just wants to attend school

The incident appeared to have happened at Carpe Diem Educare, a daycare center and kindergarten at Bukit Panjang.

Netizens were naturally amused at the sight of the monkey literally hanging outside the kindergarten, joking that it merely wanted to attend school, just like other kids.

This Facebook user even quipped that the monkey probably also got his $500 SkillsFuture credit and wanted to use it.

Keep a safe distance away

The monkey certainly is a curious little creature.

Though we might be seeing more and more footages and pictures of such apes hanging around our city, let’s not forget that they are ultimately wild animals and that we ought to keep a safe distance away from them.

That said, we hope the monkey in question learned a thing or two through his short ‘exchange program’ by the windowsill.

