Monkey Spotted On A GrabFood Motorbike At NTU

Despite how highly-urbanised Singapore is, it’s not uncommon for us to see wild animals making appearances every now and then.

On Thursday (11 Mar), a clip featuring what appears to be a long-tailed macaque monkeying around a GrabFood motorbike at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) went viral mere after it was shared.

Monkey caught making itself comfortable on GrabFood motorbike

In a Facebook post by Mr Hao in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings group on 11 Mar, the man shared a video of a monkey sitting on the driver’s seat of a GrabFood motorbike.

When Mr Hao gestured for the monkey to hop off the bike, the mischievous one nonchalantly turned to look at the camera to flash a cheeky – but charming – grin.

Clearly, Macaque The Rebel here isn’t quite used to listening to instructions.

Eventually, the monkey leapt off the bike and a hilarious scene ensued when Mr Hao approached it.

While a photo is worth a thousand words, a shaky camera recording tells a whole story on its own.

Without warning, the sassy monkey vaulted towards the man while he frantically made a run for it — hopefully unscathed.

Perhaps Macaque The Rebel wanted to make a new friend at ‘Pulau NTU’? Guess we’ll never know.

Netizens commend the monkey’s hustle in these trying times

Netizens were both amused and impressed at the sight of the monkey on a GrabFood motorbike.

This user made a comment in jest about the current economic climate, and possibly referencing the recent clearance of Kranji Woodlands.

This man paid a compliment to the monkey for his drive and grit to provide for his family.

Some netizen claims that the primate in question is a macaque.

On closer inspection, it does bear an uncanny resemblance to the long-tailed macaque — a common species of monkey on our shores.

Wildlife sightings never fail to spark joy

It’s becoming more commonplace to see adorable photos and videos of Singapore’s wildlife circulating on the interwebs.

While precautionary measures should always be taken when approaching them, treating them with kindness ought to be an innate human trait.

If you’re ever unsure on how to handle certain encounters with the wildlife, contacting authorities like NParks might be your best bet.

