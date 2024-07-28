NP student gets his phone stolen by monkey in Ngee Ann Polytechnic campus

Bewildered NP student gets his phone stolen by monkey on campus

A student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) had the misfortune of being the target of some monkey mischief when his phone got taken.

Speaking to MS News, 19-year-old NP student Pierre Foo said he managed to retrieve his phone later, although the monkey did follow him for a while afterwards.

Monkey appears to snatch phone from NP student

A video of someone staring down a monkey on the NP campus was first posted by Wake Up Singapore.

The incident was filmed at the carpark shelter beside the swimming pool at NP at 9.45am on 24 July.

The student appeared exasperated as he stared down at the monkey, which seemed entirely nonplussed.

Mr Foo later saw the video and commented on it, saying that he was the one featured in the video.

According to Mr Foo, a passer-by had taken the video and sent it to Wake Up Singapore.

It was his first time seeing a monkey on campus, he said.

Luckily, Mr Foo said he managed to retrieve his phone undamaged and took a few photos of the monkey afterwards.

“The monkey followed me for quite a bit even after the whole thing was over,” he added.

Take care when encountering monkeys

According to NParks, if you encounter a monkey outdoors, you should keep calm.

You should also not try to hit the monkey.

