More Showers Expected In Weather For Dec: Met Service

Lots of events have turned topsy-turvy over the past year. But if there’s one thing which won’t change, it’s how Dec is the wettest month of the year.

And with a new month comes good news from the Meteorological Service, who forecast more showers for at least the next 2 weeks.

While an escape to a winter wonderland won’t be possible this year, we can still put on our jackets, as the Met Service forecasts daily lows of around 22°C on some rainy days.

Northeast monsoon conditions for Dec’s 1st half

Singaporeans may enjoy milkshake, but the news of wind and rain arguably brings more boys to the yard — albeit with ponchos required.

Regardless, due to northeast monsoon conditions, more showers are expected for the next 2 weeks, the Met Service said.

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers will likely take place in the afternoon on most days, and may extend to the evening sometimes.

Some intense thundery showers are expected island-wide on a few days due to convergence of winds around Singapore.

These days should be windy as well thanks to a north-easterly winds gaining strength in the later half of the fortnight.

That said, rainfall should be near-normal over the next 2 weeks in most parts of Singapore.

Temperatures to dip to 22°C on some rainy days

Most days should range between 24°C and 33°C, although 1 or 2 days will see the dreaded 34°C.

But the thermometer might also dip to 22°C on rainy days.

It should be quite the cold festive season, even if we’ll perhaps never see snow here.

Generally wet conditions in Nov

Although you may have noticed some unbearably hot days in Nov, it was generally rather wet, said the Met Service for its Nov weather review.

The maximum temperature recorded was 34.9°C in Clementi and Paya Lebar, on 5 and 12 Nov respectively.

The highest total rainfall recorded for the month was on 2 Nov in Paya Lebar, at 134.2mm.

That day, it rained cats and dogs over many parts of the island.

And in fact, rainfall was above average over most parts of Singapore — with Paya Lebar being particularly anomalous at 78% over the average.

Meanwhile, Queenstown residents actually saw 19% below average rainfall.

Close to a winter wonderland in Singapore

Hot and humid Singapore may be, but the monsoon season always promises the chill weather that we yearn for.

That said, it might put a dampener on beach days. Always check the weather forecast before heading out to Sentosa or other beaches.

It would be really nice if the temperature dips below the forecasted low of 22°C too — for a good night’s sleep.

