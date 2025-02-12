Veteran comedian Moses Lim dies at age 75, S’poreans mourn popular ‘Under One Roof’ actor

Mediacorp actor Moses Lim dies at 75 on 11 Feb

Veteran actor and comedian Moses Lim (林益民) passed away on Tuesday (11 Feb) at the age of 75.

His passing was announced in a Facebook post on his page. The post also paid tribute to Lim’s life and career.

His cause of death remains undisclosed.

Lim was best known for playing Tan Ah Teck in the popular Channel 5 sitcom ‘Under One Roof’.

In 1996, Lim won ‘Best Comedy Performance’ at the Asian Television Awards for his role as Tan.

“His infectious humour and perfect comedic timing … didn’t just entertain Singapore families — it brought us closer together,” the tribute post read.

Lim could deliver comedy in both English and Chinese, having done roles on Channel 5 and Channel 8.

“Those who had the privilege of working with him speak warmly of his generosity in mentoring younger talents and his absolute dedication to his craft.”

Praised as devoted husband and father

Other than his acting, Lim was also known as a passionate foodie. He founded the Moses Lim Gourmet Club, which held overseas gourmet tours.

Lim’s social media pages are also filled with pictures of him enjoying all kinds of cuisines.

His passion as a food critic led to him being assigned to many prestigious roles, including as one of the judges in the Epicurean Star Awards and as a food ambassador for a myriad of tourism boards and organisations.

Even against all these achievements, the tribute highlighted Lim’s greatest role to be with his family as a “devoted husband”, “proud father”, and “besotted grandfather”.

His legacy lives on in every family dinner filled with joy, in every budding performer he inspired, and in his beautiful family who shared him with Singapore.

The page stated that while he may have passed on, the joy he brought in his life would echo onwards for generations.

Many commenters expressed their condolences and praises under the post, including fellow actor Gurmit Singh.

