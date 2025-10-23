Mother in South Korea dies saving baby from fire started by neighbour trying to burn cockroach

Woman dies saving baby from fire sparked by neighbour trying to kill cockroach

A woman in her 30s died after rescuing her two-month-old baby from a fire that broke out in South Korea’s Gyeonggi Province early on Monday (21 Oct).

The blaze was allegedly started by a neighbour who attempted to kill a cockroach using a lighter and spray mist, inadvertently setting her home ablaze.

Fire sparked by makeshift ‘flamethrower’ attempt

According to local media, the incident occurred around 5.35am in a five-storey mixed-use residential building in Gwol-dong, Osan.

A woman in her 20s, identified as Ms A, reportedly tried to burn a cockroach by spraying a flammable mist and igniting it with a cigarette lighter, creating a makeshift flamethrower.

The flame quickly spread to nearby furniture and piles of rubbish inside her second-floor unit.

Ms A initially tried to extinguish the fire herself but failed and eventually called emergency services.

Firefighters arrived and brought the blaze under control in about 40 minutes.

Mother saves baby before fatal fall

As the fire spread upward, thick black smoke filled the building, trapping residents on higher floors.

On the fifth floor, a Chinese national in her 30s, identified only as Ms B, and her husband were cornered by the smoke while holding their two-month-old baby.

They opened a window and shouted for help, prompting neighbours in the adjacent building to rush to assist.

With their help, the couple managed to hand the baby safely across to the next building.

Ms B’s husband then escaped through the same window, but she reportedly slipped before she could climb to safety and fell.

She was taken to Ajou University Hospital with severe injuries but died around 10.40am, roughly five hours after the fire began.

Police later confirmed that Ms B had given birth just two months earlier and had been recovering while caring for her newborn.

Eight other residents were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police investigating cause, seeking arrest warrant

Investigators believe Ms B and her husband resorted to escaping through the window because the stairwell was blocked by flames and dense smoke.

Police said toxic fumes could have been especially dangerous for the infant, prompting the couple’s desperate decision.

During questioning, Ms A told officers she had tried to kill the cockroach using a method she had seen on YouTube and admitted to having used the same technique before.

Authorities confirmed she was neither intoxicated nor under the influence of drugs at the time.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the blaze and plan to seek an arrest warrant for Ms A on charges of negligent arson and causing death by negligence.

Also read: Chinese woman dies after saving Japanese mother & child from knife attack in China, Japanese embassy honours her



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from News1.