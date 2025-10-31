Man in Indonesia becomes ex-wife’s stepfather after getting his mother-in-law pregnant and marrying her

Man in Indonesia marries mother-in-law after getting her pregnant, becomes ex-wife’s stepfather

In an odd twist of events, a man from Indonesia got his mother-in-law pregnant, married her, and, as a result, became his former wife’s new stepfather.

According to Detik, the families have since reconciled, and the mother-in-law has safely given birth.

Man has affair with mother-in-law

The incident occurred in Soppeng Regency, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. According to the village head, it happened in early 2024.

The man, whose age is unclear, had sex with his mother-in-law, aged 36. The woman was a widow, as her husband had died previously. As a result of their affair, the mother-in-law became pregnant.

When their affair came to light, police stepped in to mediate the conflict.

Divorces wife, marries mother-in-law

Astonishingly, both families were able to navigate the complex mess and find a resolution that everyone accepted. The woman’s family accepted the affair as a disaster, but only on the condition that the man divorce his then-wife, aged 21. He would then have to marry the mother-in-law.

Meanwhile, the man’s family also accepted this arrangement. As a result, the man filed for divorce at the local religious court, with the hearing scheduled for May 2025.

Since then, the man has divorced his ex-wife and married his mother-in-law, thus becoming his former partner’s new stepfather. The mother-in-law also safely delivered their baby.

Also read: Domestic helper in S’pore lies about rape to end affair with employer’s husband, jailed 1 week



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Aflo Images on Canva. For illustration purposes only.