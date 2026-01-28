S’porean teen questions why mum’s citizenship application keeps getting rejected despite 20 years of residence

Singaporean teenager asks for advice after mum’s citizenship application keeps getting rejected

A Singaporean teenager has turned to Reddit for answers after her mother’s Singapore citizenship applications were repeatedly rejected.

This is despite living and working here for more than two decades and raising three Singaporean children.

The post has since sparked discussion online about the opacity of Singapore’s citizenship process and the emotional toll on families caught in long-term limbo.

Mother lived and worked in Singapore for over 20 years

In a post shared on r/askSingapore on 20 Jan, the original poster (OP) explained that her mother is a Myanmar citizen who moved to Singapore after marrying a Singaporean.

Over the years, her mother has built her life here, giving birth to three daughters who are all Singapore citizens.

The teen shared that her family has grown up in Singapore’s education system, with her siblings attending kindergarten, primary school, secondary school, and tertiary institutions locally.

The OP herself recently graduated from secondary school.

“My mom has lived in Singapore for over 20 years already,” she said. “But her citizenship keeps getting rejected by ICA.”

Netizens weigh in with mixed advice

The post drew responses from netizens sharing their own experiences and theories about how citizenship applications are assessed.

Some suggested that income level could be a major factor, advising the OP’s mother to secure a higher-paying job before reapplying.

Others speculated that age, economic contribution, and long-term employability may also influence decisions.

One Redditor shared that even a high-income earner was denied citizenship despite having lived in Singapore for more than 15 years.

Another commenter said they were facing a similar situation, despite having strong family ties to Singapore.

Mother has been a PR for over 10 years

In response to queries from MS News, the OP — a 16-year-old student who wished to remain anonymous — shared that her mother has been a permanent resident (PR) for over 10 years.

Her most recent citizenship application and subsequent appeal were submitted in Oct 2025, with the rejection received earlier this month.

The teen said her mother is currently employed by a local company and works on event-related projects.

“I feel sad for her,” she told MS News, adding that she often helps her mother with the application process and reads the rejection emails alongside her.

She also shared that citizenship would allow her mother to access additional support, such as CDC vouchers and other assistance schemes.

Confused about how applications are assessed

The teenager questioned why some applicants appear to gain citizenship after only a few years, while others are rejected repeatedly despite long-term residence and family ties.

When asked about the advice she received on Reddit, the OP said most encouraged her mother to keep applying, though the explanations varied widely — from income and age to perceived contributions to society — and often contradicted one another.

Reflecting on the issue, she said: “Singapore’s identity is built on a narrative of immigrant pioneers, yet it has matured into a culture with a distinct, guarded core.”

MS News has reached out to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for comment.

Also read: Over 60,000 renounce M’sian citizenship in past 5 years, majority move to S’pore

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook & ica.gov.sg for illustration purposes only.