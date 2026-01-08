Over 60,000 renounce M’sian citizenship in past 5 years, majority move to S’pore

Over 60,000 Malaysians renounced citizenship over the past 5 years

More than 61,000 Malaysians have given up their citizenship over the past five years, with economic and family considerations identified as the main reasons behind the decision.

National Registration Department (NRD) director-general Datuk Badrul Hisham Alias said a total of 61,116 Malaysians renounced their citizenship during the five-year period up to 17 Dec.

The vast majority did so to become citizens of Singapore, which accounted for 93.78% of all applications.

This was followed by Australia at 2.15%, Brunei at 0.97%, while 3.1% relocated to other countries.

Datuk Badrul said most applicants cited economic or family-related factors for relinquishing their Malaysian citizenship.

“For example, in Singapore, they work there. At that time, it is easier for them to obtain citizenship due to employment and income factors,” he said in a recent interview with Harian Metro.

He added that marriage was another key reason, with some Malaysians choosing to migrate and take up citizenship in their spouse’s home country.

Women form the largest group of applicants

On average, the department receives about 10,000 applications to renounce Malaysian citizenship each year.

Women made up the largest group of applicants, with 35,356 women recorded among those who applied to relinquish their citizenship over the five-year period.

In terms of age, the largest proportion of applicants were aged between 31 and 40, totalling 19,287 people or 31.6%.

This was followed by those aged 21 to 30 (18,827 or 30.8%), those aged 41 to 50 (14,126 or 23.1%), and those aged over 50 (8,876 or 14.5%).

Revocation cases comparatively rare

Datuk Badrul said there were also cases where Malaysian citizenship was revoked, although these were significantly fewer compared to voluntary renunciations.

He explained that Malaysia does not recognise dual citizenship under the Federal Constitution.

As such, a Malaysian who acquires foreign citizenship and exercises the privileges of that country, such as voting in foreign elections, may have their Malaysian citizenship revoked.

No fast track to regain citizenship

Datuk Badrul also stressed that there is no express route or special treatment for individuals seeking to regain Malaysian citizenship after relinquishing it.

He said the Federal Constitution does not contain specific provisions for reapplying for citizenship following renunciation.

Instead, affected individuals must apply under existing provisions, in the same manner as other foreign nationals.

Among the key requirements are a cumulative residence period of 12 years in Malaysia from the date of first issuance of a Permanent Resident identity card (MyPR), good conduct, and sufficient proficiency in the Malay language.

Datuk Badrul added that the NRD continues to review and refine its procedures to prevent abuse of the citizenship application process.

“Whatever approach is taken, it is aimed at protecting the country’s sovereignty and ensuring that only individuals who are genuinely qualified, intend to reside permanently, and remain loyal to Malaysia are granted citizenship,” he said.

