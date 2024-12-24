Woman killed in motorcycle crash in M’sia after rider swerves to avoid stray dog

Woman killed at the scene in Malaysia motorcycle crash, husband injured

A woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Malaysia after her husband, who was riding the motorcycle, swerved to avoid a stray dog.

The Kuantan Traffic Police said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the incident at about 9.25pm on Monday (23 Dec).

Motorcycle overturned after rider swerved to avoid stray dog

The police said the motorcycle was near the Prima Gambang 1 residential area when the accident occurred.

They told Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily that the couple were travelling on the Tun Razak Highway, which stretches between Segamat and Kuantan.

The rider, 43-year-old Mr Nik Mohamad Sabili, had swerved while attempting to dodge a stray dog on the road.

This caused his vehicle to overturn.

Rider sustains head injuries, wife dies at the scene

Mr Nik sustained critical head injuries and was rushed to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for emergency treatment.

Meanwhile, his wife, 42-year-old Ms Maizatul Noridah Sinti Awang, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was sent to the morgue, where a post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday (24 Dec).

Malaysia motorcycle crash caused by rider’s negligence: Police

The police noted that the accident occurred on a straight, four-lane-wide highway in a single direction. Road conditions were uneven and dry.

While the lighting was poor at night, the weather was clear at the time.

Thus, it was determined that the accident was caused by the rider’s negligence and failure to control the vehicle.

Further investigations are ongoing, with the police classifying the case as reckless driving causing death under Section 41(1) of the Land Transport Act 1987.

Featured image adapted from Polis Trafik Kuantan on Facebook.