4 sent to hospital after 3 motorcycles & lorry get into accident along AYE

3 riders & 1 pillion rider hurt in AYE accident involving 3 motorcycles

Four people were sent to the hospital after an accident involving three motorcycles and a lorry along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

According to a video of its aftermath posted on Facebook, at least three ambulances were at the scene.

A person lay on the road surrounded by other motorcyclists and paramedics, who were providing assistance to the injured.

LTA warns of AYE accident

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) traffic news account, in a post on X at 5.46pm on Thursday (5 June), said there was an accident on the AYE in the direction of Tuas, before the Pioneer Road entrance.

It advised motorists to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

At 6pm, it warned of an accident before the Clementi Road exit, also in the direction of Tuas.

AYE accident involved 3 motorcycles, motorcyclists & pillion warded

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 6pm on 5 June.

It took place along the AYE towards Tuas, and involved a lorry and three motorcycles.

Four people — three motorcyclists and one female pillion rider — were sent to the hospital while conscious.

They are aged between 31 and 54 years old.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Other recent multi-vehicle accidents

A number of multi-vehicle accidents on Singapore’s roads have made headlines recently.

On the same day, a chain collision involving 11 vehicles took place along Bras Basah Road, causing a jam till Orchard.

Two days before that on 3 June, six vehicles got into an accident along the Pan-Island Expressway — four cars and two motorcycles.

On 17 April, 22 people were sent to the hospital after an accident involving two Causeway Link buses and several motorcycles along the AYE.

