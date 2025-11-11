4 sent to hospital after 2 motorcycles collide with car that turned out to Whitley Road

Motorcyclist thrown on top of car after motorcycles collide with it along Whitley Road

Four people were sent to the hospital after two motorcycles collided with a car along Whitley Road.

Footage of the accident, posted to ROADS.sg on Facebook on Monday (10 Nov), showed one of the motorcyclists being thrown on top of the car.

Video shows how car stops in middle of Whitley Road as cyclists drive down

The clip, taken from a vehicle travelling down Whitley Road, showed three motorcycles driving down Whitley Road.

A silver car can be seen in the distance, driving out from a small cul-de-sac off Whitley Road, appearing to be attempting a right turn.

However, two of the motorcycles are unable to stop in time and collide with the car.

The impact threw one of the motorcyclists on top of the car.

The video ends as the motorcyclist on top of the car later jumps off, while another motorcyclist gets up on his feet.

2 motorcyclists & 2 pillion riders sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.30am on Sunday (9 Nov).

It took place along Whitley Road in the direction of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), and involved two motorcycles and a car.

A total of four people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state — two male motorcyclists aged 33 and 37, and two female pillion riders aged 21 and 28.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told MS News that all four were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, a 51-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Netizens criticise car driver

Netizens criticised the car driver, with one claiming that motorists are allowed to make only a left turn at the intersection.

Another user claimed to be one of the motorcyclists and said that his pillion rider had actually been thrown over the car, landing on the other side.

In a subsequent comment, he thanked the camcar driver, whom he revealed had called the ambulance and stayed with the injured individuals until it arrived.

The motorist also sent him the footage of the accident, he added.

Also read: Motorcyclist sent to hospital after being rear-ended by lorry along Whitley Road



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.