Motorcyclist rides over wooden beam on the PIE & falls, gets sent to hospital

Motorcyclist riding on the PIE hits beam, falls to the left

A motorcyclist riding on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) last week struck a wooden beam lying in the middle of the road, causing him to fall.

The accident was caught by the in-car camera of a passing vehicle and posted on the Traffics accident.SG Facebook page on Monday (30 Sept).

Motorcyclist goes over beam on PIE, wobbles & falls

The 25-second clip, which has the time stamp 12.15pm on 27 Sept, starts with motorists proceeding serenely on the PIE.

Suddenly, a motorcyclist in the second-from-right lane appeared to wobble after going over a wooden beam.

Unable to stabilise himself, the motorcyclist fell on his left side.

As the camcar passed, it was apparent that the beam was fairly thick and would cause problems for any vehicle going over it.

The unfortunate motorcyclist ended up lying on his side on the road after falling, but appeared to still be moving.

His helmet rolled down the road and came to a stop a few metres in front of him, after which the video ended.

Motorcyclist conveyed to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident at about 12.20pm last Friday (27 Sept).

It took place along the PIE in the direction towards Tuas, after the Paya Lebar Road exit.

One person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, SCDF added.

