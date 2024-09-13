26-year-old motorcyclist sent to hospital after colliding with car on Braddell Road

Motorcyclist collides with car after it attempts to filter out from far-right lane on Braddell Road

A motorcyclist was sent to hospital after he collided with a car on Braddell Road,

Footage of the accident was posted on Facebook account ROADS.sg on Thursday (12 Sept), taken from a vehicle that was in front.

Car attempts to filter left to beat queue, motorcyclist collides with it

It showed a silver Mercedes stuck in the far-right lane behind other vehicles.

Thus, the driver attempted to escape the queue by filtering out towards the empty left lane just as a motorcyclist approached from the left.

The motorcyclist ended up hitting the car’s front-left corner hard.

Motorcyclist tumbles & lands on Braddell Road, car passenger gets out to help

The impact causes the motorcyclist to tumble almost 360 degrees, landing on the road in a sitting-up position as his bike flipped over and ended up on the side of the road.

He was able to stand up unsteadily, though he clutched his chest and doubled over in pain a few times as other motorcyclists stopped to help him.

A man seated in the front passenger seat of the Mercedes got out of the car and approached the motorcyclist to render assistance before the video ended.

26-year-old motorcyclist sent to hospital conscious

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 6pm on Tuesday (10 Sept).

It involved a car and a motorcycle along Braddell Road, in the direction towards Lornie Highway.

A 26-year-old man, the motorcyclist, was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SPF also said that a 63-year-old woman, who drove the car, is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

