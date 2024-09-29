Motorcyclist attempts to overtake bus on road shoulder of SLE, crashes & nearly gets run over

Motorcyclist crashes after trying to overtake bus on SLE road shoulder

A motorcyclist following a group of two others ended in a near-fatal accident after attempting to overtake a bus on the road shoulder.

The incident took place on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit onto the Seletar Expressway (SLE), heading eastwards.

According to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook post, it occurred on 26 Sept at 6.39pm.

In the video, a line of three motorcyclists could be seen overtaking the camcar on the leftmost SLE lane. It is unclear if they were part of the same group.

The motorcyclists then tried to overtake the bus ahead by going onto the road shoulder to its left.

In the cramped space, the motorcyclists ahead slowed down, but the third rider appeared to not brake in time and bumped into the motorcycle in front of them.

As such, they lost control and crashed onto the SLE lanes behind the bus, right into the path of a red car.

The red vehicle managed to hit the brakes in time to avoid running over the fallen rider.

Shortly after crashing, the motorcyclist managed to get up on their feet and push the motorcycle towards the road shoulder.

Netizens note that driving on the road shoulder is illegal

One netizen alleged that the sight of either motorcycle or bicycle riding on the expressway road shoulders was not uncommon.

They pointed out that this was illegal but said the riders usually don’t get caught.

Driving on the shoulder of expressways nets six demerit points and a fine of S$200 for motorcycles.

Several netizens also expressed relief that the driver of the red car was alert and stopped in time.

One commenter did not mince words, calling the motorcyclist a “brainless dimwit” for overtaking on the left.

They pointed out that there was little space on that side between the SLE barrier and the bus and that it was a blind spot for the bus driver.

The commenter thus urged the motorcycle riders to change their habits and treasure their life.

