Motorcyclist Leaves Canned Drink Behind On West Coast Road

Roads in Singapore are typically kept clean and free of debris, as road litter can pose great safety hazards.

On Sunday (30 May), footage of a motorcyclist placing a canned drink at a traffic junction began circulating on the Internet.

Many cautioned against littering, especially on the road, as it could endanger motorists and cyclists.

According to a video shared on SG Road Vigilante, the incident occurred on Sunday (30 May) on West Coast Road.

While waiting for the traffic light at a T-junction along West Coast Crescent, a motorcyclist first tosses a piece of tissue paper on the road.

Seeing the light has turned green, he places a canned drink on the road and rides off to West Coast Road.

The dashcam of the vehicle behind him managed to catch his act on camera.

Littering is illegal & dangerous

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, a littering offence warrants a fine of up to $2,000 on first conviction.

Persons with a second conviction face up to a $4,000 fine, while repeat offenders can be fined up to $10,000.

Besides, littering on the road gives rise to potential safety hazards. Metal objects – such as a canned drink – can easily cause cyclists who run over them to fall.

Once run over, the metal object with sharp edges can cause damage to car tyres as well.

MS News has reached out to the National Environment Agency (NEA) for a statement regarding this matter.

Be more responsible road users

While the motorcyclist might be heading somewhere in a hurry, littering remained unjustifiable, much less at the middle of a traffic junction.

Let us be more considerate towards other road users and work together to keep our roads clean.

