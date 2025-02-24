Motorcyclist flung off bike during accident with car in Sengkang, sent to the hospital

Right-turning motorcyclist reportedly hit by car going straight at Sengkang junction

A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after being involved in an accident with a car in Sengkang.

Footage shared by a Shin Min Daily News reader showed the man being flung off his bike due to the impact.

Sengkang accident took place on 23 Feb at road junction

The accident took place on Sunday (23 Feb) afternoon, eyewitness Chen Dakun (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min.

The 48-year-old electrical engineer said he was driving to meet a friend for tea when he stopped at the T-junction of Compassvale Bow and Sengkang East Road, intending to turn right.

There was a motorcycle in front of him, also waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

Car collides with motorcyclist turning right at Sengkang junction

According to in-car camera footage that Mr Chen shared, the motorcyclist proceeded to turn right when the green arrow lighted up in his favour.

However, Mr Chen heard a loud sound and saw that a black car heading straight from the other direction had collided with the motorcycle.

The rider was thrown off his bike and landed heavily on the road.

The car driver was seen alighting from his car to assist the motorcyclist.

Motorcyclist says injuries aren’t serious

When Mr Chen passed by the scene of the accident about 10 minutes later, he saw the motorcyclist grasping his stomach area, appearing to be in pain.

He stopped his car and exchanged contact numbers with him so that he could send him the video of the accident.

On Sunday night, Mr Chen sent the motorcyclist another message, asking after his condition.

He replied that his injuries were not serious and he not broken any ribs.

24-year-old male motorcyclist sent to the hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 2.50pm on 23 Feb.

It took place at the junction of Sengkang Road and Compassvale Bow and involving a car and motorcycle.

A 24-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

Additionally, a 63-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

