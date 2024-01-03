Motorcyclist Falls After Avoiding Collision With Car In Aljunied, Drivers Rush To Help Him

Motorcyclist Falls After Braking Suddenly In Aljunied, Drivers Help Him Up

While attempting to avoid a collision with a car, a motorcyclist braked suddenly, only to fall onto the road at Sims Lane.

As he fell sideways, his motorcycle landed on his right leg, seemingly trapping him under its weight.

The driver of the camcar, the silver car that the rider was avoiding, and a passer-by quickly rushed over to help him up.

Motorcyclist falls after avoiding collision with car

According to SG Road Vigilante – SGRV, the incident took place at the intersection between Sims Lane and Sims Place in Aljunied yesterday (2 Jan).

Dashcam footage from a vehicle captured a motorcyclist in an orange shirt in front approaching a junction but failing to stop at the stop line.

The motorcyclist, who appeared to be wanting to turn right, only stopped when a car came turning into the lane beside him, narrowly avoiding a collision.

After the car passed, the motorcyclist continued on his way forward, only for a silver car to make a similar turn as the previous vehicle, crossing directly into the rider’s path.

The motorcyclist thus hit the e-brake to avoid crashing into the car, causing him to fall onto the road.

While the tumble came from an almost stationary position, he still slammed the back of his helmet against the asphalt.

Drivers rush to help fallen motorcyclist

Thankfully, the motorcyclist didn’t seem too injured. He sat up, but seemingly couldn’t move from that position, as his leg appeared to be pinned under his motorcycle.

He then attempted to lift the vehicle but couldn’t muster the strength.

Seeing him struggle, the driver of the silver car along with two other men, presumably including the camcar driver, rushed to the rider’s aid.

Together, they lifted the motorcycle off the rider, allowing him to stand.

The motorcyclist didn’t look particularly hurt, though he shook his sore legs. He and the silver car’s driver subsequently shared an inaudible conversation which seemed to be good-natured as the driver could be seen smiling.

After the brief exchange, all parties involved went their separate ways.

Netizens praise compassion shown

Although heartwarming, the incident sparked criticism online about important road rules that the motorists failed to follow.

One netizen noted that what transpired was due to the motorcyclist’s failure to obey the stop line. They thus hoped that he learnt his lesson.

Meanwhile, others noted that the silver car driver did not display a right turn signal, which may have led the motorcyclist to believe it was going straight.

Perhaps the lesson here is to signal your intention to turn as a form of courtesy to other road users and also for safety.

Rules aside, one commenter chose to focus on the compassion and humanity shown by all involved. Most importantly, nobody ended up injured.

Hopefully, the motorists will remember to adhere to road safety rules moving forward.

Also read: S’pore Motorcyclist Falls After Bike In Front Jams On Brake, Riders Rush To Help Her

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.