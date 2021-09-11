P-Plate Motorcyclist Falls Off Bike Near Admiralty Car Park

While preparing for their theory tests, prospective drivers and riders are taught to keep a safe distance from the vehicle directly in front of them.

However, it seems this motorcyclist may have forgotten about the dangers associated when she followed a motorbike too closely at the entrance of a car park in Admiralty.

As the rider in front of her came to an abrupt stop, the P-Plate motorcyclist had no choice but to slam on her brakes. The momentum from the sudden stop caused her to fall from her bike.

Source

Thankfully, riders nearby rushed to her aid and one rider even took over the bike as they entered the car park.

Motorcyclist falls over after braking abruptly

In a video shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, the motorcyclist was seen slowing down as she enters an undisclosed car park in Admiralty.

If the timestamp at the bottom of the video is anything to go by, the accident must’ve happened on Friday (10 Sep) at around 9.30pm.

As she was about to turn into the car park, the rider in front of her came to a sudden stop.

Source

Considering how closely she was following the rider ahead of her, it looked as though she had little time to react.

Nonetheless, she managed to come to an abrupt stop by jamming on the brakes and planting her feet on the ground.

Source

However, the momentum from the sudden brake left her off balance and caused her to fall from her bike.

Source

Nearby riders rushed to motorcyclist’s aid

Riders nearby seemed to have heard the fall and quickly came to the female rider’s aid.



Source

As she was dusting herself off, the attention of the other riders were firmly fixed on the bike. Together, they propped the fallen bike up.

Source

One rider even took the reigns of the bike and ushered it into the direction of the car park.

Seasoned riders offer advice to motorcyclist

The video of the motorcyclist falling from her bike had many netizens offering their advice.

Most netizens advised the motorcyclist to wear better equipment as a helmet alone may not cut it.

Source

Other experienced motorists advised the motorcyclist to get a bike that better suited her frame so that she could handle it better.

Source

One netizen pointed out that mistakes like this are common for new riders, likely alluding to the P-Plate that was attached to the motorcyclist’s bike.

Source

Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front

Mistakes are inevitable when we’re starting anything new. Thankfully, for this motorcyclist, the incident happened on a fairly quiet road.

Kudos to the riders who checked on her and assisted her in getting her bike propped up.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.