Motorcyclist dies after accident in Woodlands, van driver assisting with investigations

A 40-year-old motorcyclist died following a traffic accident on Tuesday (14 Jan) afternoon. Footage circulating on social media showed a red motorcycle lying on its side near a traffic junction. A van driver is currently assisting with police investigations. Motorcyclist dies in hospital after accident in Woodlands

A video shared on the Singapore Roads Accidents.com Facebook page showed the aftermath of the collision.

In the video, police officers can be seen standing next to a red and black motorcycle that was lying on its side.

A motorcycle helmet can be found nearby, next to a white van.

Meanwhile, a picture circulating on Telegram showed the bike getting towed away by a truck.