Motorcyclist dies after accident in Woodlands, van driver assisting with investigations

Motorcyclist dies after Woodlands accident on 14 Jan
A video shared on the Singapore Roads Accidents.com Facebook page showed the aftermath of the collision.
In the video, police officers can be seen standing next to a red and black motorcycle that was lying on its side.
A motorcycle helmet can be found nearby, next to a white van.
Meanwhile, a picture circulating on Telegram showed the bike getting towed away by a truck.
