Motorcyclist dies after accident in Woodlands, van driver assisting with investigations

The rider was conveyed to Woodlands Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.

By - 16 Jan 2025, 5:35 pm

A 40-year-old motorcyclist died following a traffic accident on Tuesday (14 Jan) afternoon.

Footage circulating on social media showed a red motorcycle lying on its side near a traffic junction.

A van driver is currently assisting with police investigations.

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after accident in Woodlands

A video shared on the Singapore Roads Accidents.com Facebook page showed the aftermath of the collision.

In the video, police officers can be seen standing next to a red and black motorcycle that was lying on its side.

A motorcycle helmet can be found nearby, next to a white van.

Meanwhile, a picture circulating on Telegram showed the bike getting towed away by a truck.

woodlands motorcyclist dies accident

Responding to MS News’ queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 1.15pm on Tuesday (14 Jan).

The accident happened at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 10 and Woodlands Avenue 7.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed the motorcyclist, who was unconscious at the time, to Woodlands Health. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Netizens react to fatal accident

One netizen claimed that the junction was very prone to accidents, pointing out that this was the second accident at the location in recent history.

motorcyclist dies

Another commentator echoed the sentiment, stating that lorries tend to speed at the junction in question.

motorcyclist dies

Another person lamented the loss of life and highlighted that the right turns at the junction are discretionary instead of timed.

motorcyclist dies

