64-year-old female cyclist dies after accident in Tampines, trailer driver arrested

Cyclist passes away in the hospital after accident with trailer in Tampines

A 64-year-old woman has died after being involved in an accident with a trailer in Tampines.

Photos shared with Shin Min Daily News showed police vehicles and a tow truck at the junction of Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Street 11.

The reader who shared the photos, named only as a 60-year-old carpenter Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin), said part of the road was blocked off when he passed by at about 10am on Friday (3 Jan).

Investigations ended between 1-2pm

A resident of Block 107 Tampines Avenue 2, which is next to the intersection, told Shin Min that the police arrived shortly after the accident.

The 48-year-old named only as Ms Liu (transliterated from Mandarin) said another tow truck came at about 12 noon to transport the goods on the trailer away.

Investigations at the scene took a long time, ending only sometime between 1pm and 2pm, she added.

A video she took showed several police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles also at the scene, with the trailer involved stationary at the junction.

Cyclist sent to hospital unconscious after Tampines accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.30am on 3 Jan.

It involved a trailer and a cyclist at the junction of Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Street 11.

A 64-year-old female cyclist was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The SCDF, who was alerted at the same time, told MS News that she was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

She subsequently passed away in hospital.

Trailer driver arrested

The police have arrested the trailer driver, a 44-year-old man.

He is suspected of “driving without reasonable consideration to other road users causing death”, SPF said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Deceased’s family arrive at morgue the next morning

On Saturday (4 Jan) morning at about 11am, 10 members of the deceased’s family arrived at the morgue to settle her affairs, reported Shin Min.

They appeared emotional, hugging one another upon sight.

The woman’s daughter said she had been informed of the trailer driver’s arrest.

However, she declined to say more as it wasn’t the correct time. She wished to wait till the matter was concluded, she added.

