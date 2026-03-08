Motorcyclist almost run over by minibus after colliding with car in Sengkang, sent to hospital

Motorcyclist assisting with investigations after accident with minibus & car in Sengkang

A motorcyclist was almost run over by a minibus when he fell onto the road after colliding with a car in Sengkang last Friday (6 March).

Dashcam footage of the accident was posted in a Facebook group for Grab drivers and riders, showing the precarious near-miss.

Motorcyclist crashes into car that stopped at traffic light

In the video, which had a timestamp of 6.58pm on 6 March, the Grab delivery rider was seen turning right into Sengkang East Road at a cross junction.

As it travelled in the centre lane, it approached from behind a car that had stopped at another traffic light.

However, though the motorcyclist slowed down, it did not stop in time and crashed into the car’s rear on its left side.

Meanwhile, a minibus approached from the far-left lane.

Minibus passes close to head of fallen motorcyclist

As the motorcyclist fell into the far-left lane in front of the minibus, it could not stop in time either.

Though the minibus swerved slightly to the left, its wheels passed extremely close to the motorcyclist — so much so that it appeared to run over his head.

However, the motorcyclist fortunately seemed to have avoided the wheels as he was in a crouching position,

As he lay down on the road, his head was still intact and attached to his body.

56-year-old motorcyclist sent to hospital, also assisting investigations

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7.05pm on 6 March.

It took place along Sengkang East Road in the direction of Punggol Way, and involved a car, a minibus and a motorcycle.

A 56-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 7.10pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

He is also assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

