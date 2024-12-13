Motorcyclist in Teck Whye rides on road divider to overtake car, some netizens praise his riding skills

Motorcyclist overtakes car by riding on road divider

Reckless riding is frowned upon and widely criticised in Singapore, most of the time.

A motorcyclist on a Scrambler — a motorcycle designed for off-road conditions — recently drew both criticism and praise after overtaking a vehicle on a single-lane by riding on a road divider.

A video of the incident, which allegedly occurred on Tuesday (10 Dec), was uploaded onto the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, where it has since garnered divided reactions.

Reckless riding in Teck Whye

The incident took place on Teck Whye Lane. Even with no space to overtake, the scrambler motorbike refused to file into traffic.

Instead, as he approached the camcar’s rear, he did a blind spot check before riding onto the road divider.

Speeding up along the road divider, the motorcyclist overtook the camcar before filtering back into the asphalt road.

He then pulled another manoeuvre with a taxi, which he overtook by squeezing through the small gap between the car and the road divider.

From the dashcam footage, it appears that the motorcyclist’s unexpected appearance caused the taxi to brake.

According to the post’s caption, the incident occurred in a silver zone, a stretch of road with enhanced road safety features especially for elderly pedestrians and the less mobile.

Netizens swing between criticism and praise

Responding to the video, many netizens pointed out that the motorcyclist was simply operating the motorcycle as it was meant to be used.

Scrambler motorcycles are built to handle less conventional surfaces such as fields, mud, and pebble paths.

In this case, the road divider was covered with vegetation, which a Scrambler can navigate.

However, some netizens criticised the hazardous riding, calling for the camcar driver to report him to the traffic police.

Also read: Teenage ‘daredevil’ cyclists without helmets speed on S’pore highway & tailgate lorry, netizens slam disregard for safety

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.