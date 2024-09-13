Motorcyclist killed after getting run over by truck while arguing with car driver

Last Friday (6 Sept), a dispute arose along a highway in Santa Catarina, Brazil involving a motorcyclist and the driver of a white car.

A video shared on X shows the motorcyclist swerving through traffic, repeatedly cutting in front of the white car and aggressively yelling at the driver while hitting the vehicle’s window.

According to the Brazilian news site Portal Tucumã, the motorcyclist persisted in confronting the driver despite the latter’s attempts to avoid the situation.

Motorcyclist motionless on road after allegedly getting run over by truck

Another video captured the scenes after he was reportedly run over by a truck.

In the video, the rider’s body was seen lying on the road, with his head completely crushed.

It’s unclear what transpired between the first and the second video.

Police question car and lorry drivers

Following the accident, both the driver involved in the dispute and the truck driver who caused the fatal accident immediately pulled over and called the police.

The police subsequently brought both drivers in for an investigation.

Featured image adapted from @oficial_caveira on X.