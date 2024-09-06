Car in Brazil flattened after container truck overturns, driver killed

Car in Brazil flattened after container truck topples

A car in Brazil was flattened when a container truck toppled onto its side, resulting in the death of the driver.

According to CNN Brazil, the incident occurred in the early afternoon on Tuesday (3 Sept).

The victim, who was identified as 32-year-old Ítalo da Silva Prado, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Truck driver flees the scene

CCTV footage reveals that the truck overturned after the driver attempted a sharp turn while driving in the wrong lane.

As the truck fell, it crushed a car that was travelling adjacent to it.

After the accident, the driver of the truck fled the scene without offering assistance to the victim.

Authorities have yet to locate the driver, and the case remains under investigation.

Crane used to clear the scene

Emergency services were alerted at 2.40pm, leading to the dispatch of 19 firefighters and five vehicles.

Due to the weight of the overturned truck, a crane was necessary to clear the scene.

Grupo Chibatão, the company that employed the victim, provided the crane to aid in the rescue operation.

Grupo Chibatão expressed its condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

The company highlighted that Ítalo was known for his dedication, effort, and willingness to help others.

It reaffirmed its commitment to safety, stating: “We will continue to prioritise actions that ensure the integrity of our operations and the community.”

Portal Meu Amazonas reported that the victim’s body was removed from the scene and taken to the Forensic Medical Institute.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident.

