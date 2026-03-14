36-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with taxi along SLE, cabby sent to hospital

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A photo depicted what appeared to be blood on the taxi's windscreen.

By - 14 Mar 2026, 11:24 pm

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Motorcyclist riding M’sian-registered motorbike allegedly crashed into broken-down taxi along SLE

A 36-year-old motorcyclist died in the early hours of Thursday (12 March) morning after being involved in an accident with a taxi along the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

Photos and videos posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook show the Malaysian-registered motorcycle lying wrecked on the road behind the ComfortDelGro cab.

Source: SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook

Taxi seen stationary in the middle of SLE

Earlier, dashcam footage with a timestamp of 12.59am showed the taxi stationary in the middle of the SLE.

The video appeared to have been recorded before the accident.

Motorists were forced to avoid the taxi, which had its hazard lights on and its door open.

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

Blood seen on taxi, motorcyclist lies on SLE

In subsequent footage with the timestamp of 1.05am, several motorcyclists are seen waving their phone torches to alert motorists to an apparent accident. They had also left their motorcycles in front of the taxi.

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

The taxi was damaged, with its rear bumper dislodged.

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

A photo depicted what appeared to be blood on the taxi’s windscreen.

Source: SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook

Another photo showed a motorcyclist lying on the road, with debris strewn around him.

Source: SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook

The caption alleged that the motorcycle had rear-ended the broken-down taxi along the expressway.

Motorcyclist pronounced dead at the scene

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 1am on 12 March.

It took place along the SLE in the direction of the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), and involved a taxi and a motorcycle.

A 36-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, while a 70-year-old male taxi driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 1.05am, told MS News that the cabby was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Motorcyclist dies after collision with car on SLE towards CTE, driver assisting with investigations

Motorcyclist dies after collision with car on SLE towards CTE, driver assisting with investigations

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Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
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