Motorcyclist in Thailand ‘manually adjusts traffic light’ to shorten wait, it turns green soon after

Motorcyclist ‘manually adjusts traffic light’ in Phuket

On 13 May, a clip posted on Facebook of a motorcyclist “manually adjusting” a traffic light in Thailand went viral, with netizens marveling at what looked like a clever trick.

In the clip, the motorcyclist can be seen driving up next to the traffic light at a quiet intersection.

He then gets off his bike — parking it for a short while next to the road divider — before giving the traffic light a little tap.

After returning to his vehicle, he looks behind him and gives a cheeky smile while pointing at the light he had just tapped.

Soon after, the light turned green, allowing both him and the motorcyclist behind him to carry on their merry way.

According to Phuket Times, the incident occurred in Phuket at the Samkong intersection.

Keen-eyed netizens notice peculiarity while others marveled

The video left some commenters impressed, with one local even admitting that he was not aware of such a “trick”.

Another netizen lamented the fact that, even on non-peak periods where there is little to no traffic, motorists are still expected to wait for 100 seconds.

Meanwhile, some eagle-eyed observers said that the motorcyclist’s trick was most likely just a lucky coincidence.

One netizen pointed out that there was 16 seconds left on the traffic light, which was visible on the display at the start of the clip.

They added that the light turned green around the same amount of time later.

