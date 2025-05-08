M’sian motorcyclists allegedly ride against traffic to avoid ‘roadblock’, cops were actually attending to accident

Motorcyclists in Malaysia nearly cause accident by allegedly riding against traffic to avoid roadblock

After spotting blue lights coming from a police vehicle ahead, multiple motorcyclists in Malaysia opted to reverse course and ride against traffic.

However, in their attempt to allegedly avoid the “roadblock”, the motorcyclists nearly caused an accident.

Footage of the incident was shared on Reddit where netizens were quick to criticise the motorcyclists.

Allegedly rode in opposite directly to escape ‘roadblock’

In the dashcam footage dated 29 April, a motorcyclist was seen travelling at about 70km/h along a highway in Malaysia.

However, the dashcam rider was forced to slow down as a conga line of motorcycles riding against traffic came into sight.

“Idiots going wrong way on the narrow motorcycle lane just because they saw flashing blue lights in front,” the rider said in the Reddit post.

At least six motorcycles can be seen riding against the flow of traffic along the road shoulder.

The rider accused his fellow motorcyclists of fleeing from an apparent roadblock.

“Definitely without license or road tax [sic], or both,” he said, hoping that the police would eventually catch them.

He also said that the fleeing motorcyclists “almost caused an accident”.

Police were responding to accident

Turns out, the cops ahead were not conducting credentials checks but responding to an accident that had occurred.

Police had cordoned off a significant portion of the left lane because debris from a fallen tree had covered more than half the lane. Just a bit further along, a woman sat on the ground with police officers nearby.

After the accident site, the traffic cleared right up.