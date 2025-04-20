Motorcyclists sent flying after collision in Simei, both knocked to the ground

Motorcyclists crash while turning in Simei, both sent to hospital

Two motorcyclists had an unfortunate collision in Simei when one tried to make a turn into a car park.

The incident occurred on 18 April at 7.18pm. A camcar caught the collision while it was waiting at a junction between the Block 166 car park and Simei Road.

A motorcyclist made a right turn heading into the car park.

As it entered the yellow box, a second motorcycle heading the opposite way on Simei Road showed up without spotting the turning bike.

It promptly crashed straight into the side of the first motorcycle.

The impact sent both riders and their motorcycles skidding onto the road.

What looked to be a storage trunk from the second motorcycle slid across the lanes and bumped into a stationary car ahead.

The dashcam captured one of the motorcyclists lying on the road in pain, trying to get up.

Meanwhile, a passer-by or possibly the camcar’s driver arrived to help.

He grabbed the other rider on the far left of the frame and tried to pull them out from under their motorcycle.

The police told MS News that the accident involved two male motorcyclists, ages 18 and 39.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics conveyed them both in a conscious state to Changi General Hospital.

Netizens put blame on both motorcyclists

Reactions online were swift, with netizens holding both riders accountable.

One criticised the first motorcyclist for not checking for oncoming traffic before making the turn, and the other for not slowing down when approaching the yellow box.

A more empathetic commenter wished both a speedy recovery, but urged them to improve on their safe riding.

Another user joked that the two could become friends at the same hospital.

Also read: Car crashes into motorcycle when making right turn in Maxwell, driver & rider argue

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.