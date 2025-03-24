Motorcyclist & lorry driver team up to rescue tortoise crossing road in Ang Mo Kio

Motorcyclist & lorry driver team up to rescue tortoise crossing Ang Mo Kio Avenue

Amid the usual road incidents, a refreshing moment of kindness unfolded when a motorcyclist and a lorry driver teamed up to rescue a tortoise attempting to cross Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

The incident, which took place on Saturday (22 March) around 10.19am, was shared in a dashcam video on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page.

Posted on Sunday (23 March), the feel-good clip has since racked up more than 22,000 views.

Motorcyclist & lorry driver stop to rescue lost tortoise

In the heartwarming dashcam clip, the camcar can be seen slowing down as a tortoise crosses the busy road near an intersection.

Moments later, a motorcyclist enters the frame, parking by the road divider near the reptile.

The motorcyclist gently picks up the tortoise and places it on the back of a lorry, with the driver apparently offering to take in the lost creature after witnessing the rescue.

However, it remains unclear whether the tortoise was later handed over to a wildlife rescue centre.

Netizens praise motorists for kind act

The motorcyclist and lorry driver’s thoughtful gesture quickly earned praise from netizens, who pointed out how rare it is to see positive news on the roads.

One commenter speculated that the tortoise might actually be an abandoned terrapin, adding a reminder that people shouldn’t adopt tortoises as pets unless they can commit to caring for them for decades.

On a lighter note, some joked that the rescue might have interrupted the tortoise’s master plan to cross to the other side of the road.

Since the tortoise’s final destination remains a mystery, others humorously quipped that the lorry driver may have had plans for some turtle soup.

