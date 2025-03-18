Woman rescues cuckoo attacked by crows in Hougang, brings it to ACRES

Cuckoo crashes into glass while attacked by crows in Hougang, rescued by woman

A woman rescued a cuckoo from an attack by crows in Hougang this morning.

According to the 51-year-old Ms Malathy, the incident occurred on 18 March at around 7am.

She told MS News that the bird had been chased by a murder of crows.

It then crashed into a glass panel at Hougang Mall and fell to the ground.

Ms Malathy went to check on the bird, which attempted to fly away and landed in the middle of the road.

Seeing that the crows continued to circle overhead, she decided to save it — catching the cuckoo and bringing it inside her car.

She told MS News that the bird appeared to be in shock, even hiding under her car seats.

Noting that the bird “looked very unique”, Ms Malathy turned to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group for help in identifying it.

The wildlife enthusiasts told her that the bird is a chestnut-winged cuckoo, an uncommon migratory bird that passes through Singapore.

Others agreed on its unique look, with a user saying it looked like a bird Pokémon, while many animal lovers extended their praise to Ms Malathy for saving the bird in need.

Bird handed over to ACRES

One of the netizens also gave her instructions from ACRES on helping birds in shock, which she followed.

After placing the cuckoo in a box, Ms Malathy reached out to ACRES and handed the bird over at around 10am.

MS News has reached out to ACRES for more information on the cuckoo.

Featured image adapted from Malathy Rajoo on Facebook and courtesy of Ms Malathy.