2 mynahs stuck in glue smeared on manhole cover in Woodlands, survive after being cleaned

Mynahs found stuck on glue trap in Woodlands, ACRES condemns ‘cruel act’

The scourge of glue traps in Singapore continues, with two mynahs recently found stuck in glue smeared on a manhole cover in Woodlands.

In a Facebook post on Friday (31 Jan), the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Singapore) (ACRES) said it was alerted to the incident by a concerned caller.

Mynahs stuck in glue at Woodlands were lured by mealworms

ACRES said the birds were found at Block 694D Woodlands Drive 62, struggling weakly.

They were ensnared with glue that had been smeared across the edges and centre of a manhole cover.

To lure the mynahs over, mealworms were scattered on the cover, revealing this to be a malicious act.

The glue was also applied on public drain covers, pipes and parapets in the area, ACRES added.

Mynahs cleaned meticulously after rescue

After the mynahs were rescued, they were meticulously cleaned slowly and gently, feather by feather.

Rest periods for the birds had to be factored into the process to minimise stress for them.

Happily, they survived and were given a second chance at freedom — but many do not survive the ordeal, ACRES said.

ACRES condemns ‘cruel act’

ACRES condemned the brutality of trapping birds with glue, describing it as a “cruel act”.

As they struggle in vain, “every movement intensifies their suffering”, the group said, as feathers, skin, and even eyes can become stuck.

And if these mynahs had chicks, they would “never return” to the nest to feed them.

ACRES has been advocating against glue traps for years, saying they cause prolonged suffering to animals and are indiscriminate in their targets.

While pest control companies have guidelines, no regulations exist for the purchase of do-it-yourself glue traps in Singapore, providing public access to them online and in stores.

Last May, it renewed its call for glue traps to be regulated in Singapore, saying animals caught in glue traps suffer starvation, dehydration, and suffocation, eventually enduring “agonising deaths”.

Those rescued face a “gruelling” recovery process and often succumb to their injuries or require extensive medical intervention.

Town council alerted, will monitor situation

The town council has been alerted about the lastest incident and will monitor the situation, ACRES said.

It thanked the caller for alerting them about the mynahs and helping to contain them safely, and added that it also appreciates “those who choose kind, responsible solutions over cruel glue traps by addressing food availability issues”.

Those who live in the area and spot such activities are urged to make a report to ACRES at crime@acres.org.sg.

