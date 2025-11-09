S’pore-registered MPV seized at JB checkpoint for allegedly providing illegal private-hire services

S’pore-registered MPV suspected of providing illegal private-hire services across JB border

Another Singapore-registered multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) has been seized in Johor Bahru for allegedly providing illegal private-hire services.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (6 Nov), the Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) Border Control said the MPV was nabbed the day before.

MPV driver conducting private-hire services into JB without valid licence: JPJ

At the time, JPJ was conducting Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) enforcement operations at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) checkpoint, which is next to the Causeway.

The MPV, which was heading into JB, was detained at the entrance of the checkpoint.

Its driver was found to be allegedly conducting private-hire vehicle services without a valid operator’s licence.

According to a photo that JPJ shared, at least two male passengers were in the back seat of the MPV.

MPV impounded in JB, driver to be charged

The MPV was impounded and taken to the JPJ Complex in Taman Daya for further action.

Its driver will be charged under Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Act 2010 and Road Transport Act 1987.

JPJ affirmed its continued commitment to carrying out monitoring and enforcement to ensure all vehicles comply with its laws for the safety and well-being of road users, “especially on the Malaysia-Singapore international route”.

3rd such case in less than a month

This is at least the third such case in less than a month, after a Singapore-registered MPV was seized in JB on 16 Oct for the same offence.

On 24 Oct, another Singapore-registered car was seized at the BSI checkpoint. JPJ found that it did not have a valid licence to perform cross-border transport services and was not registered as a public service vehicle in Malaysia’s system.

It was driven by a Singaporean man, with three Malaysian female passengers in his car at the time.

Currently, only taxis registered in Singapore and Malaysia are permitted by Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to provide cross-border services and drop off passengers at designated points.

Featured image adapted from Stesen Kawalan Sempadan JPJ Johor on Facebook.