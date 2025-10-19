S’pore-registered MPV seized in JB for providing cross-border transport services without proper licence

Singapore-registered MPV impounded in Johor Bahru for illegal cross-border transport

Malaysian authorities seized a Singapore-registered multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in Johor Bahru last Thursday (16 Oct) under suspicion that it was involved in illegal cross-border transport services.

A Johor JPJ Border Control Facebook post on 17 Oct stated the Toyota Alphard was stopped on the CIQ Complex car lane at the Sultan Iskandar Building.

Malaysian man drove seized MPV

An inspection revealed that the vehicle did not have an operator’s licence, was not registered as a public service vehicle, and also did not have Malaysian road tax.

When stopped, the MPV, driven by a Malaysian man, carried two foreign passengers; one Indian and one Filipino.

The owner also received notices under Sections 80(1), 222, and 224 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

The vehicle was also then seized under Section 16(1) under the same Act for further investigation.

Authorities urge public to comply with Malaysia’s road laws

The JPJ Border Control said it will not compromise on any transport activities without a valid licence.

It also urged the public, especially foreign drivers, to follow Malaysia’s road laws to ensure everyone’s safety.

Currently, only taxis registered in Singapore and Malaysia are permitted by Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to provide cross-border services and drop off passengers at designated points.

