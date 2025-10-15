10 more vehicles impounded for providing illegal cross-border services at S’pore land checkpoints

117 cars impounded for providing illegal cross-border services since July: Sun Xueling

Despite the ongoing crackdown, 10 more vehicles have been found providing illegal cross-border services in Singapore.

They were all impounded on Wednesday (15 Oct), said Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling in a Facebook post on the same day.

Enforcement against illegal cross-border services based on tip-offs

The impoundings took place during a joint enforcement operation by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) at both land checkpoints, Ms Sun said.

The authorities were acting on tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and National Taxi Association (NTA), LTA said in a Facebook post.

These operations are “crucial to protect commuter safety”, Ms Sun added, as unlicensed vehicles do not have the necessary insurance and pose safety risks.

She also warned commuters who use such services that they might find their journeys affected during these enforcement operations.

117 cars impounded since July

According to the minister, a total of 117 cars have been impounded for providing illegal cross-border services since July 2025, including the latest 10.

She urged members of the public to use legal and licensed vehicles for crossing the border from Singapore to Johor Bahru, i.e. taxi services provided by ComfortDelGro, Strides Premier and Trans-Cab.

These services can pick up passengers anywhere in Singapore, but are allowed to drop them off only at Larkin Sentral Terminal in JB.

Both sides discussing enhancements on cross-border taxi services

However, Ms Sun acknowledged that commuters have expressed a need to be dropped off anywhere in Singapore and JB, not just designated spots.

Thus, the authorities on both sides of the border are working to allow both Singapore and Malaysian taxis under the Cross-Border Taxi Scheme to do so, she said.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, she elaborated that the discussions included more drop-off points and the use of larger-capacity vehicles.

The options will be discussed with Malaysia “on a reciprocal basis”, she added.

Foreign taxis will still be restricted in S’pore

But the pick-up points for foreign-registered vehicles in Singapore would still be designated and restricted, Ms Sun said.

This is because the authorities here are concerned that foreign taxis will cruise around empty in Singapore and potentially carry out illegal point-to-point services.

The use of location tracking, including ERP 2.0 on-board units, is being proposed to prevent illegal ride-hailing.

Feedback will continue to be sought from the NPHVA and NTA over this matter, she added.

Featured image adapted from Sun Xueling on Facebook.