M’sian PHV association calls for ban on S’pore PHVs entering M’sia, warns of ‘growing discontent’

M’sian drivers’ association urges the authorities to ban Singapore PHVs ‘without delay’

A Malaysian association for cross-border private-hire vehicles (PHVs) has called for a ban on Singapore PHVs entering Malaysia, warning of “growing discontent” among local drivers.

In a Facebook post on Monday (6 Oct), the Southern Private Hire Vehicle Association urged Malaysia’s Transport Ministry to take “concrete action without delay”.

Association demands immediate ban on Singapore PHVs after ‘discussions’

The association produced a list of “Eight Key Demands”, claiming to be doing so on behalf of the industry.

These demands came after days of “intense discussions” involving industry stakeholders and association members, it said.

Top of the list was the immediate prohibition of Singapore-registered PHVs from entering Malaysia.

Another demand was for the authorities to “strengthen enforcement and impose strict penalties on Singapore PHVs operating illegally within Malaysia”.

The other demands focused on policy issues, chief among them being a call to legalise local cross-border charter services.

The association also wanted “reciprocity” in law enforcement and policy implementation, and to establish a “bilateral consultation mechanism” for cross-border transport issues.

It urged the ministry to “clearly define” its policy direction and timeline, ditching the “let’s not harm each other” stance — describing it as “vague” — in favour of “concrete action”.

Finally, it demanded that the legal rights and survival space of local drivers be safeguarded.

‘The consequences will be unpredictable’

The association emphasised that it was not asking for special privileges, but a “fair and level playing field”.

It warned that if no progress is made, especially on banning Singapore-registered PHVs and legalising local cross-border charter services, local drivers “will be pushed to the brink of survival”.

This will “inevitably” lead to the escalation of “frustration and discontent”, with”unpredictable” consequences, it said, adding:

Failure to [take action] will make it difficult to contain growing discontent within the industry and could potentially trigger even more serious chain reactions.

Poster calling for ban on Singapore PHVs purportedly seen in M’sia

The statement came as a photo circulated across social media of posters put up in Malaysia that called for the banning of Singapore PHVs from entry.

In a previous statement on 1 Oct, the association claimed that “a significant number” of Singapore-registered PHVs are operating “openly” at major tourist destinations in Johor Bahru.

It charged that the Malaysian authorities had turned “a blind eye” to them, calling it a “double standard in enforcement” that “undermines the credibility of Singapore’s stated objective to ‘combat illegal passenger transport’.”

On 9 Aug, two Singapore-registered vehicles were reportedly caught offering illegal ride-hailing services at Legoland in JB.

LTA continues to nab illegal ride-hailing drivers in S’pore

Meanwhile, the Singapore authorities have continued to nab drivers offering illegal ride-hailing services within Singapore, and to and from Malaysia.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (6 Oct) that 15 drivers had been caught over the past week, with all their vehicles impounded.

LTA has maintained that the enforcement operations are to protect passenger safety and the interests of licensed drivers, as illegal drivers do not have the requisite licenses and do not have insurance coverage for passengers.

Also read: M’sian PHV Association calls S’pore’s recent enforcement action on cross-border drivers ‘indiscriminate’ & ‘unfair’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC) 马新过境者 on Facebook and Southern Private Hire Vehicle Association on Facebook.