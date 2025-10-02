M’sian PHV Association calls S’pore’s recent enforcement action on cross-border drivers ‘indiscriminate’ & ‘unfair’

Malaysian Cross-Border PHV Association calls Singapore’s latest enforcement on cross-border cars ‘indiscriminate’

The Malaysian Cross-Border Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) Operators Association has criticised Singapore’s latest enforcement action on illegal cross-border ride-hailing services, calling it “indiscriminate” and “grossly unfair”.

This comes after several Malaysian-registered vehicles were detained at the border.

According to its official statement posted on 1 Oct, the enforcement action targeted “legitimate” drivers ferrying senior executives across the causeway, sparking criticism over Singapore’s policies on cross-border ride-hailing.

Detained vehicles were transporting senior executives

In its post, the Malaysian association said Singapore authorities carried out large-scale enforcement operations at the checkpoint on Tuesday (30 Sept).

According to the statement, a “significant number” of the detained vehicles were transporting senior executives from multinational corporations in Europe and Asia who were visiting Johor Bahru for important business meetings.

The association expressed “deep regret” and “disappointment”, insisting that the detained drivers had operated legitimately and had not solicited passengers at Singapore tourist attractions.

It added that the enforcement “risks seriously undermining foreign investors’ confidence”.

Policies ‘detached from commercial realities’

While acknowledging the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) stance that only cross-border taxis are legal transport options, the association argued that the rules are “detached from commercial realities”.

“Seamless transportation and cross-border mobility are key considerations for multinational companies when evaluating investment destinations,” the association wrote.

“It is simply impractical — and indeed, unrealistic — to expect corporate executives who are accustomed to high-standard chauffeur services to rely on traditional taxis for their business travel needs.”

The association also alleged “double standards” in enforcement, noting that many Singapore-registered PHVs continue to operate openly in major tourist areas in Johor Bahru.

LTA confirms action against illegal services

On Tuesday (30 Sept), the LTA announced it caught eight drivers providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services.

The enforcement operations had taken place after tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association.

Authorities impounded all the vehicles.

The agency emphasised that it will “continue to take firm action against illegal ride-hailing services to protect passenger safety and the interests of licensed drivers”.

Drivers caught offering illegal ride-hailing services can be subject to a fine of up to S$3,000, six months’ jail, or both, and possible vehicle forfeiture.

