LTA nabs 8 drivers offering illegal cross-border ride-hailing services at land checkpoints following tip-off

Drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services face up to S$3,000 fines and/or six months’ jail, and possible vehicle forfeiture.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has caught eight drivers allegedly operating illegal cross-border ride-hailing services at land checkpoints, sending a clear warning to both drivers and passengers.

Drivers caught red-handed

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (30 Sept), LTA revealed that the enforcement operation followed tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association.

The eight drivers were reportedly offering unauthorised cross-border trips. All vehicles involved have been impounded, with drivers facing serious penalties.

The agency had earlier advised the public against using unlicensed ride-hailing services, warning of the potential risks.

“They lack proper insurance, pose safety risks, and affect licensed drivers’ livelihoods,” the LTA statement said.

LTA also stressed that such activities compromise passenger safety and undermine the livelihood of licensed drivers.

Reiterating its stance, LTA said it would “continue to take firm action against illegal ride-hailing services”.

Netizens feel that more can be done

Some members of the public suggested that more illegal operators could be caught if incentives were provided for reporting offenders.

A commenter agreed, saying that LTA would likely catch more offenders if the operation were extended.

Some commenters proposed penalising passengers who book unauthorised cross-border rides.

One netizen praised the LTA for “nipping the problem in the bud” at the checkpoints.

Serious penalties await offenders

LTA reminded the public that drivers caught providing illegal services could face fines of up to S$3,000, six months’ jail, and possible vehicle forfeiture.

Recently, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling, and officials from both the Ministry of Transport and LTA met with taxi and PHV associations to discuss ways to balance rising commuter demand with protecting local drivers and curbing illegal operators.

Suggestions included designating additional pickup and drop-off points, expanding ride quotas, and authorising vehicles with greater capacity.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook

