15 more drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services as LTA continues enforcement operations islandwide

15 drivers providing illegal ride-hailing services nabbed as LTA steps up enforcement across Singapore

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has arrested another 15 drivers for providing illegal ride-hailing services in its latest round of enforcement operations across Singapore.

15 drivers caught in islandwide operation

In a Facebook post on Monday (6 Oct), LTA said the operations were carried out islandwide over the past week.

The crackdown followed tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicle Association and National Taxi Association.

15 drivers were caught offering unauthorised rides both within Singapore and across the border to Malaysia.

The offences took place in areas such as Woodlands, Ang Mo Kio, and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim.

All vehicles involved have since been impounded, the agency said.

LTA stressed that these operations are aimed at protecting passenger safety and safeguarding licensed drivers’ interests.

Netizens suggest other forms of enforcement

Netizens weighed in on Facebook with suggestions to improve enforcement.

One netizen asked when the LTA will consider imposing fines on passengers who use illegal ride-hailing services.

Another commenter suggested empowering the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) to assist in enforcement efforts against illegal ride-hailing services.

A Facebook user urged the LTA to consider implementing a 24-hour screening operation at the land checkpoints, as well as working with ICA to investigate suspicious vehicles.

Meanwhile, one netizen proposed using “undercover” passengers to help authorities catch illegal ride-hailing drivers more efficiently.

Under Singapore law, those caught providing illegal ride-hailing services face fines of up to S$3,000, jail terms of up to six months, and even the forfeiture of their vehicles.

Members of the public are also encouraged to report suspected illegal ride-hailing activities through LTA’s online form.

This case is the latest in a series of crackdowns, highlighting the authorities’ ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal ride-hailing amid growing demand for alternative transport options.

