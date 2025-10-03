10 more vehicles caught providing illegal ride-hailing services, 102 impounded since July

Vehicles impounded on 2 Oct for providing illegal ride-hailing services in S’pore

10 more vehicles have been caught providing illegal ride-hailing services in Singapore.

They are among 102 impounded since July for the offence, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling in a Facebook post on Friday (3 Oct).

Vehicles caught as part of illegal ride-hailing operations across S’pore

Ms Sun said the 10 vehicles were caught providing illegal cross-border and illegal point-to-point ride-hailing services.

They were impounded on Thursday (2 Oct), as part of operations conducted across Singapore.

Their drivers did not have the requisite licenses; neither did they have insurance coverage for passengers, she added.

Recent operations conducted after tip-offs

Ms Sun revealed that the Singapore authorities had impounded 102 vehicles since July for providing such illegal services.

She thanked the National Taxi Association (NTA) and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) for working with the authorities “to raise awareness of the issue”.

In a Facebook post on the same day, NPHVA said that it had tipped off the authorities, leading to the recent operations.

It also encouraged all drivers to report illegal activities to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

8 vehicles caught during previous crackdown on illegal ride-hailing services

Thursday’s operations followed those announced on Tuesday (30 Sept), where eight drivers were caught providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services at the two land checkpoints.

All their vehicles were also impounded, with LTA also acting on tip-offs from NTA and NPHVA in conducting these operations, it said.

However, the 30 Sept operation led to criticism from the Malaysian Cross-Border Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) Operators Association, which described it as “indiscriminate” and “grossly unfair”.

A “significant number” of the Malaysian-registered vehicles were transporting senior executives from multinational corporations in Europe and Asia who were visiting Johor Bahru for important business meetings, its statement claimed.

S’pore not letting up on crackdown

But the crackdown by the Singapore authorities shows no sign of letting up, with LTA saying it would continue to take firm action against illegal ride-hailing services.

Ms Sun said on Facebook on 30 Sept that safeguarding Singapore drivers’ livelihoods is a priority, with the authorities looking to make use of technology to track foreign vehicles using our roads.

She has pointed out that legal cross-border transport services are available, with Comfort Delgro and Strides Premier both rolling out booking systems for doorstep pickup to Malaysia.

Singapore has also discussed with the Malaysian authorities initiatives to improve the convenience of cross-border taxi services.

These include increasing the boarding and alighting points and encouraging more types of vehicles to provide legal cross-border services to serve different passenger needs.

