S’pore-registered car seized in JB suspected of providing illegal transport, no valid licence found

Singapore-registered car seized in JB was driven by S’porean driver

Another Singapore-registered car has been seized in Johor Bahru (JB) on suspicion of providing illegal cross-border transport.

The car was stopped at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) checkpoint, which is next to the Causeway, said the Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) Border Control in a Facebook post on Friday (24 Oct).

Singapore car had no valid licence when it was seized in JB

Upon investigation, JPJ officers found that the car did not have a valid licence to perform cross-border transport services.

It was also not registered as a public service vehicle in Malaysia’s system.

As such, it did not pay Malaysian road tax, either.

Car driven by S’porean man, carrying 3 M’sians

The car was driven by a Singaporean man, JPJ said.

He was driving three Malaysian women.

JPJ shared photos on TikTok of the driver and passengers speaking to officers in an office.

Seized Singapore car impounded in JB for investigation

The case is being investigated under Section 16(1) of Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Act 2010 for conducting public transport services without a valid licence and operating in Malaysia without permission.

The car has thus been impounded for investigation purposes.

Its owner received notices under Sections 80(1), 222, and 224 of the Act.

JPJ to focus on cross-border route between M’sia & S’pore

The JPJ Border Control said it will continue to ensure all vehicle operators abide by the law in the interests of safety and well-being of all road users.

Particular focus will be on cross-border route between Malaysia and Singapore, it added.

Currently, only taxis registered in Singapore and Malaysia are permitted by Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to provide cross-border services and drop off passengers at designated points.

The latest seizure comes a week after a Singapore-registered multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) was seized in JB under suspicion that it was involved in illegal cross-border transport services.

