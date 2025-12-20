18-year-old MPV driver arrested after ramming into motorcycle in M’sia, injuring 2 people

MPV driver & motorcyclist in Malaysia get into fight, driver then rams into motorcycle

The 18-year-old driver of a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) was arrested for ramming into a motorcycle after fighting with the motorcyclist in Malaysia.

Footage of the incident circulating on Facebook showed the driver colliding head-on with the motorcycle and then reversing into a ditch, causing injuries to the motorcyclist and his wife.

MPV driver & motorcyclist argue on the road, come to blows

One of the clips of the altercation, which had the timestamp of 5.57pm on Wednesday (17 Dec), was recorded by another motorist.

It showed two men arguing in the middle of a small road — the motorcyclist and the MPV driver.

A woman wearing a helmet stood next to a motorcycle and watched them.

The man in a white shirt calmly walked back and placed his belongings on the bonnet of a nearby car.

He then returned to the other man and punched him in the face, initiating a full-blown fight between the two.

Just as the motorcyclist pushed the driver to the ground, two other men walked over to break up the fight.

However, both parties continued shouting at each other.

MPV rams into motorcycle, motorcyclist falls

A second clip was recorded by the same motorist one minute later, with the driver back in his MPV and the motorcyclist on his motorcycle.

Unexpectedly, the MPV then rammed straight into the motorcycle, then reversed, causing the motorcyclist to fall to the ground.

The MPV then moved forward again, apparently trying to leave the scene, but the motorcyclist managed to open the door and climb into it.

The MPV, with the motorcyclist still inside, then reversed and fell into a ditch by the roadside.

The two men who had earlier broken up the fight threw their hands into the air in exasperation.

Woman dragged by MPV

Another video, ostensibly taken from one of the houses, caught the MPV ramming into the motorcycle and the motorcyclist grabbing onto it.

It also revealed that the woman had also opened the driver’s door and screamed at him.

However, he then reversed the MPV while the woman was still holding on to it, dragging her across the road.

She managed to let go and hold on to another car before the MPV fell into the ditch.

Motorcycle had blocked MPV in Malaysia, resulting in altercation

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Seri Alam Police said the incident took place at about 6pm on Wednesday in Taman Johor Jaya, a residential estate in Johor Bahru.

It started when the motorcyclist allegedly blocked the path of the MPV, causing its driver to sound the horn.

This led to a physical altercation between them.

The MPV then rammed into the motorcycle, injuring the motorcyclist and damaging the motorcycle.

Motorcyclist & wife both injured

The motorcyclist was warded in Sultan Ismail Hospital for observation after suffering minor injuries in several parts of his body, as well as bleeding in the head.

He is in stable condition, the police said.

His wife, who was a pillion rider, also suffered minor injuries as she was dragged by the MPV.

Teenage MPV driver to be detained for 7 days

The MPV driver, an 18-year-old Malaysian, was arrested at about 9.40pm on Thursday (18 Dec).

He does not have a criminal record and tested negative for drugs.

The teenager will be detained for seven days from Friday (19 Dec) to assist in investigations into various offences, including reckless driving and making a false police report.

He is also under investigation for suspected attempted murder, criminal intimidation and fighting.

Also read: Rider allegedly flees after crashing into car at JB, motorcycle has both S’pore and M’sia licence plates

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Alice Choong on Facebook and Jorin Low on Facebook.