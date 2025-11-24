Rider allegedly flees after crashing into car at JB, motorcycle has both S’pore and M’sia licence plates

Rider with Singapore & Malaysia licence plates on motorcycle goes flying during crash in JB

A motorcyclist in Johor Bahru (JB) was thrown off his bike after he violently rear-ended a car on Saturday (23 Nov). However, instead of waiting for help, he allegedly fled the scene on foot.

When the car driver went to check the abandoned vehicle, they found that it had both Singapore and Malaysia licence plates on the front and back.

Motorcyclist flies off vehicle in violent JB crash

According to the video posted by the Facebook page SGRV, the incident took place at 10.48am on 23 Nov, along Jalan Ismail Sultan in JB.

Rear dashcam footage showed the involved motorcycle riding at high speeds and overtaking other vehicles as it approached the camcar.

For unknown reasons, the motorcyclist appeared to become distracted and look to the side for a moment.

He then slammed full speed into the car’s rear, flinging himself off his motorcycle.

Both rider and vehicle crashed down onto the road surface and went spinning.

To compound his troubles, the motorcycle then hit the rider, sending him rolling away.

Singapore licence plate on motorcycle in JB crash found to be invalid

The motorcyclist appeared to get up and move his motorcycle to the road shoulder, according to photos.

However, according to the post, he then allegedly “ran off on foot, leaving the motorcycle behind”.

Examining the motorcycle, the driver found that it had a Singapore licence plate on the rear and a Malaysian licence plate on the front.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) states that every vehicle in Singapore must have a Vehicle Registration Number (VRN), and that it must be displayed on both the front and back licence plates.

As such, a Singapore vehicle cannot have two different licence plate numbers at the same time.

While a Malaysia-registered vehicle can drive in Singapore if several steps are fulfilled, it cannot legitimately obtain a Singapore licence plate, making the “dual-nationality” motorcycle illegal.

MS News entered the vehicle’s Singapore licence plate number into OneMotoring’s road tax enquiry, but the alleged VRN turned out to be non-existent.

According to the post, the driver has since reported the alleged hit-and-run to the JB police.

Also read: Car mounts kerb in JB & rams into illegally parked S’pore-registered vehicle

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook and 米雪 on Facebook.