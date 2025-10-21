Car mounts kerb in JB & rams into illegally parked S’pore-registered vehicle

Car crashes into side of illegally parked Singapore-registered car in Johor Bahru

In an apparent attempt to park, a car crashed into a Singapore-registered vehicle that had been parked illegally by the roadside.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday (20 Oct) afternoon along a stretch of Jalan Serampang, Johor Bahru (JB) marked by double yellow lines.

Car mounts kerb and T-bones Singapore-registered car parking illegally

A clip posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook Page showed a black Malaysia-registered hatchback driving headfirst into a parking lot.

As it turned into the lot, the black car suddenly accelerated and mounted the kerb.

The car then drove over a walkway, separating the parking lot and the main road, before ramming into the Singapore-registered Hyundai car.

The impact of the collision jolted the Singapore-registered car and pushed it sideways out of position.

Like in Singapore, drivers in Malaysia are not allowed to park or stop along roads with double yellow lines.

Netizens believe illegally parked car also at fault

Many netizens speculated why the Malaysia-registered car abruptly sped up.

While some assumed it to be the driver’s recklessness, others guessed that the driver got “overly excited” after coming across an empty lot.

Another user also pointed out that if the Singapore-registered car had not illegally parked, the Malaysia-registered car could have caused a more severe accident by hitting other moving vehicles.

Ultimately, most netizens deemed the drivers of both cars to be at fault.

Some users even suggested that the driver of the illegally parked car was “punished” for their parking offence.

