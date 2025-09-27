MRT line in KL disrupted for nearly 40 minutes, passengers forced to walk inside tunnel

Passengers stranded after MRT train in KL breaks down inside tunnel

On Thursday (25 Sept) afternoon, MRT passengers on the Kajang Line in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia, were stranded after the train broke down between Muzium Negara and Semantan stations heading towards Kwasa Damansara.

They were susbsequently asked to vacate the train and walk along the underground tracks.

The train reportedly stalled at 12.44pm and remained stationary for about 40 minutes before the windows were opened for ventilation.

At around 1.30pm, staff directed the passengers to disembark and walk through the tunnel to transfer to another train.

The latter train departed about 10 minutes later, heading to Kwasa Damansara.

Technical issue confirmed by train operator

According to Weirdkaya, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd confirmed in a statement that a technical fault with a train at Muzium Negara station at 12.47pm disrupted the Kajang Line schedule.

To minimise disruption, a shuttle train operated between Muzium Negara and Cochrane.

Meanwhile, trains from Kwasa Damansara terminated at Muzium Negara before reversing direction.

Those coming from Cochrane terminated at Kajang before turning back.

According to Rapid Rail, engineering teams were deployed immediately, and normal operations resumed at 1.56pm.

Netizens joked about the excitement of walking inside tunnel

Some passengers had shared their experience on social media platform Xiaohongshu, garnering surprise and awe from other netizens.

One commentor wrote that it seemed exciting, adding that not everyone has the opportunity to walk inside the tunnel.

Another netizen lightheartedly urged the passengers to treat the inconvenience as a new experience.

