MRT Disruption Between Serangoon & Sengkang Stations On 28 Mar: SBS Transit

SBS Transit said on Sunday (28 Mar) that due to a power fault, train services between Sengkang & Serangoon MRT stations are disrupted.

Source

The first announcement was sent at 7.18am, and as of 8.30am, the disruption is ongoing.

SBS Transit said that bridging services between Serangoon and Punggol are available, but some netizens have given feedback that they do not see any bridging services.

Power fault causes disruption on NEL

Train services between Serangoon and Sengkang MRT stations are affected.

At 8.07am, SBS Transit apologised for the disruption, and said that recovery works are in progress.

Source

Signs were put up near the stations announcing the disruption as well.

Source

However, some netizens have noted a lack of buses, as well as long queues.

Source

This is a developing story, we will update the article with more information when we get it.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from Twitter.