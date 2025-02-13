Woman allegedly presses MRT emergency stop button after missing station, demands SMRT staff open doors

Woman allegedly presses MRT emergency stop button at Lakeside station

Most people have only seen the MRT emergency stop button pressed on instructional videos that play on station TV screens.

As the name implies, it should only be used in urgent times. Yet one recent situation seemingly saw a less-than-optimal usage.

The incident allegedly occurred on Wednesday (12 Feb), on board an SMRT train heading down the East-West Line towards Tuas.

A group of 15 to 20 people were among the passengers. They comprised various young children in school uniforms, their parents, and school staff.

When the train reached Lakeside station, the group reportedly disembarked with “no sense of urgency”. As such, the doors closed with six of them still on board, including two children.

The sole staff member still on the train then proceeded to press the emergency stop button as the train began leaving.

While an SMRT staff was trying to understand the situation from the school staff, a woman — allegedly the mother of one of the students — repeatedly pressed the emergency button, demanding that they open the door.

When the train staff asked her to wait, she reportedly clamoured for them to open the doors at once.

Woman claims emergency as father and child separated

Several commuters told the woman to stop, saying the emergency stop was not a customer service button.

However, she claimed the situation was indeed an emergency as a child on the platform was separated from their father on the train.

According to a commuter, the child was standing calmly with a school staff member on the platform. They also told the woman that she could have just alighted at the next stop and returned.

Eventually, the MRT train departed and stopped at Chinese Garden station, where the group alighted and took the train back to Lakeside.

The commuter who submitted the incident felt that commuters needed more education on the situations that warrant the use of the emergency button.

They also praised the SMRT staff for their quick response, saying they quickly ran towards the carriage to resolve the situation.

According to the Rapid Transit System Regulations, the misuse of the emergency safety device comes with a fine of S$5,000.

Commuters advised to alight & take train back if they miss stop

In response to MS News‘ queries, Mr Lam Sheeau Kai — President of SMRT Trains — shared that the incident happened at about 10am on Wednesday (12 Feb).

The commuter had activated the emergency communication button after missing a stop.

SMRT staff proceeded to assess the situation before resetting the button and allowing the train to continue to the next station.

The spokesperson took the opportunity to remind commuters that the emergency button should only be used in emergencies. These include assaults, molestation, and medical emergencies.

Commuters who miss their stops are advised to exit at the next station and board the train back — which apparently takes six to seven minutes.

